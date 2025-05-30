After Babel

After Babel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wilson's avatar
Mark Wilson
21h

Electronic Brain Cocaine - I’m stealing that 🙂👊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Woods's avatar
Woods
19h

Thank you for your article. The phones are half the problem. We need to get EdTech out of the classroom. Kindergartens don't need iPads. The research is showing that putting kids behind Chromebooks everyday in every class is not helping them learn. AI should not replace reading and writing for kids. We should return to the centuries old proven methods of learning. Every school could have a computer lab for coding skills and typing only. Ditch the 1:1 computers... Finland and Sweden are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Haidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture