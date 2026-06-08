After Babel

After Babel

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Kevin Rigley's avatar
Kevin Rigley
4d

David Courtwright's concept of limbic capitalism explains how uncertainty became profitable. What interests me is why some people appear more vulnerable to these digital closures than others. Perhaps the deeper question is developmental. A child's relationship with uncertainty is not purely cognitive; it is physiological. Children raised in environments that support reflection, recovery, and emotional regulation may develop a greater capacity to tolerate uncertainty without immediately seeking relief through digital stimulation. If so, the challenge is not only reducing exposure to addictive technologies but also cultivating the conditions that make premature closure less necessary.

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Kevin Rigley's avatar
Kevin Rigley
3d

I wonder if we are mistaking the latest expression of a very old phenomenon for something fundamentally new.

"Limbic capitalism" suggests that corporations have discovered how to exploit human reward systems. But haven't societies always done exactly that?

Serfs were rewarded for obedience.

Soldiers were rewarded for loyalty.

Christians were rewarded for belief.

Citizens were rewarded for conformity.

Children were rewarded for fitting the norms of their culture.

The labels change. The mechanism remains remarkably constant.

The experience-expectant brain is designed to be shaped by its environment. It becomes what it repeatedly does. It learns through reward, punishment, imitation, status, belonging, and repetition.

What has changed is not the existence of behavioural capture, but its scale, speed, and precision.

The smartphone is not the invention of human vulnerability. It is merely the latest technology for directing it.

Perhaps there is no Age of Addiction.

Perhaps there has only ever been an age of population control, each era wearing a different hat.

The deeper question is not whether human beings are being shaped. They always have been.

The deeper question is: who gets to decide what kind of humans the environment is shaping us into?

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