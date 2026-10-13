After Babel

After Babel

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Phone Free Will's avatar
Phone Free Will
1d

I don't say this lightly, in fact I don't think I've ever said it.... But this book changed my life. Thank you so much for it.

Reading about the rider and the elephant was the first time in my whole adult life (I was 43 when I read it) that I thought critically and constructively about my mind. Countless other books that purported to do the same thing failed to cut through, but it was such a perfect analogy that it made the difference. I must have read it five times, and I've bought it for three other people.

It eventually set me off on a path of meditation that led to commuting every day across London in a bright blue vest that says Phone Free Commute. But that part isn't your fault.

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Onalee McGraw's avatar
Onalee McGraw
1dEdited

So exciting! Happiness Hypothesis , Righteous Mind, Coddling and Anxious Gen all key for our Classic Film Study Project. The basic ideas presented in the Happiness Hypothesis go way beyond analysis of the negative, Taken together they provide a framework that helps us be more united to rebuild community and work for cultural renewal .

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