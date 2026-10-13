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Intro from Jon:

When I arrived at the University of Virginia in September 1995 for my first academic job, I was assigned to teach Psych 101, a large lecture class. I loved it. I loved synthesizing broad and diverse research literatures and then formulating metaphors to help students see patterns and make connections. I found myself inserting quotations from ancient writings, East and West, to show that there is continuity and some degree of universality in humanity’s experience of being human. The ancients knew little worth preserving about physics or chemistry, but they sure were insightful about consciousness, relationships, suffering, and human nature more broadly.

Once I had been granted tenure in 2001 and had the freedom to follow my curiosity, I decided to write a book about ancient wisdom. I would categorize it and analyze it through the lens of modern psychology. Five years later, I published The Happiness Hypothesis: Finding Modern Truth in Ancient Wisdom.

Nineteen years after that, the publisher (Basic/Hachette) suggested that the time was right to bring out a 20th-anniversary edition. Since the book’s initial release in 2006, so much has happened; the world has changed so vastly. I was therefore excited to read through the book again and think about the lessons of ancient wisdom for today. What I found is that ancient wisdom and ancient warnings are even more relevant now than they were 20 years ago. If you’ve read The Anxious Generation or have been following our work here at After Babel, you know that the obstacles to human flourishing in the developed world are greater for us all today than they were for children, adolescents, and even adults back in 2006. So I think the book will especially resonate with readers of After Babel. To explain why The Happiness Hypothesis is even more relevant today, I’ve written a new preface for the 2026 edition, which we share below.

Preface to the 20th anniversary edition of The Happiness Hypothesis

By Jonathan Haidt

I am so pleased that Basic Books is issuing this twentieth anniversary edition of The Happiness Hypothesis. This was my first book, published in 2006. Four others followed, and as with children, it’s the younger ones that take up most of your attention. For the past three years, I’ve been almost entirely focused on my recent book, The Anxious Generation. With an amazing team, we’re building a movement to roll back the “phone-based childhood” and reclaim a more human and humane life in the real world. But now that my first book is turning twenty, it’s as though my eldest child, who has been out to see the world, has come home and said, “Dad, on your mission to advance human flourishing, can I help?”

Just one year after I published The Happiness Hypothesis, Steve Jobs stood on a stage in San Francisco and introduced the world to the iPhone with these words: “Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything.” He was right. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was destined to spend the rest of my career trying to understand and reduce the damage that the transformation from analog to digital technology is wreaking on democracy (The Righteous Mind, 2012), universities (The Coddling of the American Mind, 2018), and childhood more broadly (The Anxious Generation, 2024; The Amazing Generation, 2025). But throughout the past two decades — in all my books and in my teaching — I’ve kept coming back to the ideas in this book. The world has changed enormously, but the ancient wisdom contained in these pages has only become more relevant. The more confusing, isolating, and overwhelming our lives and societies become, the more we need to remember the fundamentals of being human, if we are to find our way to flourishing.

The Happiness Hypothesis did not start off as a book about happiness or flourishing. In fact, my original title was Twelve Great Truths: Insights into Mind and Heart from Ancient Wisdom and Modern Psychology. I signed a contract with Basic Books in 2003, even before I knew what those truths would be, and I started writing. As I was approaching the deadline, I changed the title to Ten Great Truths and turned in the first draft.

The marketing team at Basic, knowing what entices readers, suggested a catchier title: “The Happiness Hypothesis.” I wasn’t sold. I didn’t have one main hypothesis; I had ten chapters on ten really good ideas. I was afraid that an interviewer would lean forward and ask me, earnestly, on national television, “So, Jon, what exactly is the happiness hypothesis?” and I’d have to say, “I don’t know — it’s a title made up by the marketing department.”

But as I revised the manuscript, I realized that the book did in fact contain several competing hypotheses about the causes of deep and lasting happiness, also known as flourishing. The first is that happiness comes from outside you — from getting what you want. The second is that happiness comes from inside you, through changing your mind rather than changing the world. The third is that happiness comes from “between,” from getting the right kind of embeddedness — I’ll explain that more fully in chapter 10.

Once I had made those three hypotheses more explicit, I knew I’d be prepared to answer that earnest interviewer’s question. I turned in the final draft, and the book came out at the start of 2006.

How has The Happiness Hypothesis held up over two tumultuous decades in which smartphones, social media, and AI seem to be changing everything? Pretty darn well, I’d say. That’s the great thing about ancient wisdom: These ideas could not have been passed down to us, across a hundred generations, if they applied only when times were good or change was slow. It’s always going to be true that our minds are divided into parts that sometimes conflict (the first truth, as you’ll read about in these pages). It’s always going to be good advice to take the log out of our own eye before we criticize the speck in someone else’s (the fourth truth).

While the text of this new edition remains almost entirely the same, I do want to note one set of small revisions. In the 2010s, psychology went through a crisis when we discovered that many of our most interesting experimental findings were not easily replicated by other researchers. A few of the “priming” studies I originally cited in chapter 2 fall into that category. I cut one study that entirely failed to replicate (about how people are slightly more likely to choose occupations that sound like their first name; for example, Dennis chooses dentistry). I left in four others because the underlying idea—that automatic processes (the “elephant”) sometimes contradict conscious ones (the “rider”)—has held up well. It’s just that the elephant isn’t quite as easy to manipulate as we thought back in 2006. When I describe these studies, you’ll find two asterisks appended to the endnote number, and the endnote contains a short explanation of what later research found.

I close this new preface with a final word on the importance of keeping ancient wisdom close to us in the age of social media and AI.

Every human society has passed down the accumulated wisdom of prior generations to the next one, with modifications and additions along the way. But modern digital technologies are weakening or even breaking that chain of cultural transmission. As people spend ever less time reading books and ever more time watching very short videos, the vertical hand‑me‑down of culture from previous generations is being replaced by a flood of horizontal transmission, mostly low quality content that was made recently and will be forgotten momentarily, along with everything else that passes by in an hour of mindless scrolling. As AI begins to create much—and eventually most—of the content we all consume, the loss of connection to the past will accelerate, and people will be increasingly cut off from everything humanity has learned, or felt, or judged to be worth keeping around.

What can we do? If we sit back and accept the ongoing digitalization of childhood, education, dating, work, and life, then the prospects for widespread flourishing are poor. We must remember who we are, how our minds and hearts work, and how far we have come in the last few thousand years. We need constant reminders that, whatever shiny objects are held out in front of us to grab our attention, we are meaning-seeking creatures who must find ways to matter to one another.

The ten chapters of this book combine to offer readers a portrait of humanity and a path to a flourishing future that are based on the wisdom of the past and the science of the present. We are a resourceful species that continually overcomes challenges by thinking together and then working together. Let’s draw on everything we have learned, across eras and cultures, and build a more human and humane life for ourselves and our children.