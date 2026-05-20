After Babel

After Babel

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Stephanie Giorgio's avatar
Stephanie Giorgio
2d

Thank you universe for YOU. This is so critical and the fact that your voice and research have gained traction might be the best thing that has happened in the U.S. in a long time. Thank you.

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Matt Burgess's avatar
Matt Burgess
2d

NYU students are very lucky to have you on their faculty, Jon, and they were lucky to have you as their commencement speaker. I suspect most of them realized that, despite the few grandstanders who tried to hog the attention and steal the narrative.

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