Read Time: 5 minutes

Intro from Jon Haidt and Zach Rausch:

Yesterday, millions of young people rushed to play one of the most anticipated video games of the century, Grand Theft Auto VI. In its first day, it’s estimated that the game sold roughly 25 million copies and generated over $2 billion in revenue, nearly tripling the previous record. The press response to the game has been overwhelmingly positive.

There is much to admire about the extraordinary technological and artistic achievement behind it, but the release raises hard questions for parents trying to navigate the world of video game safety, and for policymakers trying to make the online world safer for children. While concerns about video games are often dismissed as a moral panic, it’s possible to address specific harms to young people by reforming problematic design features (without getting caught up in more contentious debates about video game violence).

That’s why we are reposting an essential essay from our collaborator Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat, Policy Advisor at NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, and Srivatsan Raj, author of the WeProtect Global Alliance report “Online Gaming and Risks to Children.” They argue that we must start paying much greater attention to the specific problematic design elements within games themselves, such as interaction with strangers, predatory in-game spending tactics, addictive design elements, and gambling-like mechanics — features that are already prevalent in GTA Online and may be relevant to GTA VI in its multiplayer experience.

These design problems are just one part of a much broader conversation about how video games affect children and adolescents — such as impacts on sleep, relationships, and physical health — and what is and is not safe for them to play. We’ll be exploring these questions in greater depth in upcoming posts on gaming, tailored for parents.

— Jon and Zach

GTA VI Shouldn’t Spark a Moral Panic. It Should Spark New Rules.

By Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat and Srivatsan Raj

This essay was originally published at the NYU Stern Center for Human Rights on November 18th, 2026.

On November 19, millions of players stepped into Vice City, the fictional beachside world of Rockstar Games’ long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI. Its publisher, Take-Two Interactive, expects the launch to drive record results, with new and returning customer contracts forecast to bring in up to $8.2 billion. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rated the game M for Mature because it depicts intense violence, strong sexual content, and drug use. But many teenagers will find their way to GTA VI anyway, sparking anxiety about its potential impact on young minds.

We have been here before. In December 1993, Senators Joe Lieberman and Herb Kohl held hearings on video game violence, with Mortal Kombat, whose Sega version let the winner rip out a loser’s beating heart, as Exhibit A. Within a year, under threat of federal regulation, the industry created its own self-regulatory rating body. Three decades later, the ESRB still answers the question Congress asked in 1993: Is this game’s content suitable for a child of a given age? That question is still relevant. But it overlooks the risks that parents today are most concerned about: their children’s contact with strangers and pressure to spend money in-game.

Decades of studies have found no established causal link between video games and violence. The topic deserves continued research. But evaluating online games by their content, as if they were films, overlooks what makes them different. Games are often social platforms. Multiplayer games let players talk with strangers via real-time text and voice chat, browse public profiles, and send friend requests and direct messages.

Building friendships can be among the most rewarding aspects of gaming. But lightly moderated chats and frictionless messaging can also act as pipelines for grooming for sexual abuse and violent extremism. The online safety firm Resolver found that predators can draw children into high-risk conversations in as little as 19 seconds after the first message. Federal prosecutors have secured convictions against men who used virtual currencies, such as Roblox’s Robux and Fortnite’s V-Bucks, to coerce children into producing child sexual abuse material. Offenders often then move children off to apps such as Snapchat or Discord, beyond the reach of games’ moderation and reporting systems.

Safeguards that act only after a report, and only inside one game, will often come too late. In a study I conducted in 2023, 51% of multiplayer gamers said they had encountered extremist narratives while playing in the past year.

Games can also expose kids to gambling-like mechanics designed to keep them spending. The free-to-play and live-service business model has made gaming accessible to millions, but it has also made ongoing player spending the principal source of revenue for many companies, incentivizing predatory monetization, including tailoring offers, and even prices, to each player’s gameplay behavior.

GTA VI is initially launching as a single-player game without in-game transactions — although a multiplayer mode is expected in 2027. But looking at the game in isolation ignores the wider ecosystem. Many young people will experience GTA VI through livestreams, in which gamers broadcast themselves playing, and through fan-run roleplay servers, none of which the M rating covers.

On Kick, a livestreaming platform backed by the owners of Stake, one of the largest crypto casinos globally, GTA V drew 82.5 million hours of viewing in July 2026 alone. Viewers chat with each other and pay broadcasters directly through donations and paid subscriptions. On roleplay servers, which run on the Rockstar-owned platform FiveM, thousands of players take on roles as criminals, police officers, and business owners. Some are carefully moderated. But Rockstar says it is “not responsible for actively monitoring” them, so safety depends on whoever runs each server.

The solution is not to keep children from playing, but to update the standards that govern digital playgrounds. The Working Group on Gaming and Regulation, which I lead out of NYU Stern’s Center for Business and Human Rights, has been working for over two years to spell out what this means in practice. The group brings gaming companies, academic researchers, and regulators together every two weeks. We are developing a Design Code for Games that sets minimum standards to safeguard players’ rights, safety, and wellbeing.

Consider grooming risks. Under the code, all players’ profiles would be private by default, hidden from friend suggestions, search, and public leaderboards. Text and voice chat would be off by default, every communication channel would have one-click reporting and blocking, and parents could manage contact requests, time and money spent, and in-game gifts between players who are not already connected.

Because offenders move between services, companies should also detect high-risk behavior proactively and share what they learn with each other and with law enforcement, through initiatives such as the Tech Coalition’s Lantern program.

With support from graduate students, we are also developing a new rating system that goes beyond an age label based on content to convey risks related to interactive features, spending, and data use. With these two instruments in place, games could compete on what actually makes them great: beautiful graphics, enthralling narratives, compelling gameplay, and supportive communities. And parents would have independent information to make informed decisions for their children.

The winning strategy identifies specific risks, designs proportionate interventions, and brings the industry along. Getting swept into a moral panic would alienate companies and push young players toward riskier games, including fan-made versions rebuilt with AI that run in a browser with few or no guardrails. Fan versions of Halo, Call of Duty, and even GTA V already circulate with no age rating, age check or moderation. The release of GTA VI should instead remind us that what Congress asked in 1993 is no longer enough.