After Babel

After Babel

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Brian Villanueva's avatar
Brian Villanueva
9hEdited

Cutting account ownership in half is a resounding success, since it is account ownership that is the real mental health / addition / bullying problem.

Imagine you cut teen smoking or drinking by 50% after passing a single law that required no significant police enforcement. Any sane person would say that was a huge success. Yet many of those same people can't admit it here.

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
12h

Makes sense; young people would be less likely to use social media if their peers aren’t using it.

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