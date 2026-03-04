After Babel

Sally
18h

Just want to note that developing curiosity and agency is not a panacea. For years I worked in a high school program where students made films. They had full creative license coupled with vast instruction on all of the tools needed to create a film. The students worked in groups, and most worked well together and did amazing work. There were a few students, however, who contributed very little to their groups. We decided to put the slackers in a group together (they were all friends), and, lo and behold, they were unable to create a film. After three months they had some B roll they never got around to editing. That was it. Whenever I read these things I want to shout "It doesn't always work!"

Steven Woodward
17h

Thank you, Jenny Anderson and Rebecca Winthrop, for giving me a new set of terms and concepts to diagnose a crisis that I am seeing continue into higher education.

I'm a Professor of Film and Media Studies at a small English-language university in Quebec, Canada. I'm (still) passionate about my teaching, after 25 years, and excited when I find the time to get to my research (third on the list of priorities at my university, after teaching and service), so I think I'm regularly modelling "the thrill of learning" for my students. I would say that 70% of them are Passengers, who have ridden on the tracks of education past high school (and CEGEP, a unique post-secondary institution in Quebec) into university. Another 20% are Achievers, who typically ask, "where did I lose points on this assignment?" I have to explain that they've got it backwards: they start at zero and gain points from there. We do have a few Resisters (university is so cheap in Quebec that the "mindful spending" calculation is not a factor for them), and somewhere between 5 and 10% Explorers. The modes of these students rarely change in their three or four years (depending on whether they're from Quebec or somewhere else) at my school, but my colleagues and I are always really excited when a new Explorer is born. To be frank, seeing that transformation in a few, as well as offering challenging opportunities to the perpetual Explorers, makes the whole exhausting enterprise bearable. Probably the most demoralizing thing that I and many of my colleagues have noticed is that students in our Education program, planning to become the teachers of the future, are the most consistently incurious of all students.

Teaching this year has become unbearable, largely thanks to generative AI. We've been seeing the attention problems created by smartphones and social media for many years already. Then came the pandemic, which shattered students' social abilities completely; they don't learn each other's names and won't meet in person for group assignments. And now, AI is destroying the possibility of even running the most experiential of our courses, like those in creative writing. Before this year, I loved to teach my Screenwriting class because the students' investment in developing their story ideas across a wide range of projects was unlike anything I see in my other courses. It's a huge amount of work for me to offer productive feedback to all their work, but I happily did this in the past. This year, though, at least one third of my students used AI for their story ideas AND the actual writing of their screenplays, and many more used AI to read and analyze the screenplays that they were supposed to read themselves, so they could learn the form and appreciate the artistry of other writers. I could go on with anecdotes about what's happening in my Film Studies classes, where less than half of the students actually watch the movies we're studying, but suffice it to say that, if something isn't done soon to reverse the tsunami of disengagement of students, retirement for me can't come soon enough: I can't go on pretending to teach a roomful of students who are pretending to learn.

