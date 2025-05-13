After Babel

Brian Villanueva
While I welcome Screen Sanity's ideas, it's hard not to notice that this "non-profit" website has an awful lot of things for sale: $10 for our online webinar; $250 for a one-time-use parent's night kit; $15 for our middle school tech planner. But wait... there's more!

For several years, I've been running seminars in CA for homeschool families on how to integrate tech into their lives safely. I do it for free. I don't advertise. I often pay for my own travel. When I speak at the CHEA convention at Biola this weekend, I won't have a team hawking $15 tech planners in the back of the room.

Maybe her heart is still in the right place, but when I see people using faux-altruism to sell products to scared parents who just want strategies for how to not lose their kids to the Cult of Tech, it kind of ticks me off.

I can relate to so much of this. Just last weekend during my son's tennis l got talking to another mum about screens. She mentioned that she felt it was inevitable that she would have to get her child a smartphone when he starts secondary school in September. She didn't want to but also didn't want him to be left out. I told her about the Smartphone Free Childhood movement in the UK and that I wasn't planning on giving my boy's smart phones, and neither were lots of my other local friends. It feels hard when you want to do something different to the majority but it is so important to talk to other parents about this kind of thing. Often you realise it isn't just you feeling this way and the more people that take a stand, the better it will be for our kids.

