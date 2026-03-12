After Babel

nandy
17h

So I tend to agree with this, but some of the sources seem...not to be the greatest?

The first link just goes to a blog post that cites "the current statistics", and "4–7 minutes" doesn't actually seem to be based on current rigorous studies (unless someone knows of an actual source?).

The point that students are "struggling to remember almost anything" leads to a page that, as far as I can tell, doesn't say anything of the sort.

The assertion that kids "don’t know multiplication tables" comes from a study done in India – of course, math skills in India (and anywhere) are important, but we don't know what the situation was there previously; the article only mentions that there was a (slight) dip in overall math scores since 2017. I taught in a developing country pre-smartphones and most of the kids there didn't know their times tables, so this may be about educational inequality rather than technology.

Other links go to Reddit and even TikTok...it's always been easy to find anecdotal evidence that "kids today" are so much worse than they used to be.

Some of the other links are more difficult for me to quickly assess, but it's not clear that they all come from unbiased sources or large-scale studies.

I write this as a supporter and someone who is personally convinced that the overuse of technology has been a disaster for childhood (and adulthood). And I've only heard good things about The Honest Broker. I just think we have to be careful to build our arguments on the firmest foundation possible.

Michelle Morrison
17h

This! This this this!!!

This needs to be shared far and wide, read by every parent and policy maker. This is exactly what us teachers have been seeing and saying. But nobody listens to teachers. Thank you.

