This post was originally published by Ted Gioia on his substack The Honest Broker. Ted is a writer, musician, and culture critic. I first became interested in Ted after reading his fascinating 2024 post about how technology is changing many forms of culture in the same direction because of business models that monetize distraction and addiction. I think this recent post will be of great interest to readers of After Babel. We thank Ted for allowing us to share it.

—Jon Haidt

I’ve spent lots of time recently digging into the available information on the state of childhood today. I’m shaken by what I’ve learned — and you will be too.

Over the years, we’ve all heard that our youngsters are “at risk.” But it’s easy to dismiss warnings of this sort as idle fearmongering. After you’ve seen several generations grow up into responsible adults, you tend to stop worrying.

But this time, it really is different.

So many different parties now prey on youngsters — and they include some of the largest companies in the world. Parents struggle for solutions when the enemies are literally inside their home, embedded in ever-present tech that seeks to manipulate and monetize kids.

Below I’ve tried to compile a summary of the main issues we face. We can discuss solutions at a later stage, but right now I want to raise the alarm.

Let me add one more thing: I am not blaming the youngsters. Previous generations (including my own) must bear responsibility for this. And it’s adults, not kids, who need to take the lead in fixing this mess.

The State of Childhood Today

Is this the world we want?

I can’t imagine anyone looking at this information without fear and anxiety. You don’t even need to be a parent to worry what this will do to society — or is already doing.

If you haven’t seen the consequences yet in your own life, just wait. You will soon enough. Nobody can escape them.

The next step is to focus on solutions. We are fortunate that most of these issues can be addressed at a grassroots level. I’m happy to report that many families, schools, and communities are already taking measures.